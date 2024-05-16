Another Popular Chain with 90 New York Restaurant Will Close Dozens in 2024

The hits keep coming to the restaurant industry. A popular chain with over 90 locations in New York is closing dozens of eateries in 2024.

Red Lobster isn't the only national chain shutting down. 80 restaurants abruptly closed this week. 10 of them were in New York. And the company is now considering filing Chapter 11 bankruptcy, according to the latest Bloomberg report.

All You Can Eat Costs Millions

The $20 all-you-can-eat shrimp that debuted in the summer of 2023 ended up costing Red Lobster over $11 million in one quarter.

Red Lobster began in 1968 as one of the first seafood chains in the U.S. Today it's looking to keep the doors open by considering filing bankruptcy.

35 Fewer Applebee's in the Neighborhood

Fewer neighborhoods will be eating good. Applebee's will be closing dozens of restaurants across the country this year.

There are 1,642 Applebee's locations around the world. 93 in New York State.

Declining Sales, Fewer Restaurants

Dine Brands Global, the company that owns Applebee's and IHOP, saw sales decline 4.6% during the first quarter of 2024.

“We’re expecting 25 to 35 net fewer domestic Applebee’s restaurants,” Applebee’s president Tony Moralejo said.

The good news is the company plans to add up to 25 new IHOP restaurants this year.

There's no word yet on which Applebee's locations will close or where the new IHOP restaurant will open.

