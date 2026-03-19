Hunters, DEC Wants You to Step Up Your Game

Ever wish hunting came with a little extra incentive?

New proposed rules from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) are aiming to do just that—encouraging hunters to harvest more antlerless deer to help keep herds healthy and forests thriving.

Basically, the more antlerless deer you take, the more rewards you can earn.

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Why It Matters

Deer populations are booming across much of New York, and DEC Commissioner Lefton says taking more antlerless deer is key to balancing herds with available habitat.

Less than 15% of hunters currently bag even one antlerless deer, and only 3% take two or more.

Proposed changes aim to make it easier—and more worthwhile—to do your part.

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More Deer Management Permits (DMPs) for Hunters

Some areas have unlimited DMPs, while others have quotas.

A new proposal would let hunters apply for up to four DMPs—two in quota areas and two in non-quota areas.

READ MORE: Significant Changes Proposed to Fishing Regulations in New York

Bonus: harvest and report an antlerless deer in a non-quota area, and you could earn extra DMPs to keep hunting.

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Unlimited Transfers and Expanded September Season

Currently, hunters can only receive two DMPs from others—but the proposal would remove that limit entirely.

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On top of that, 10 more areas would join the nine-day mid-September antlerless season, giving hunters more chances earlier in the season.

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Earn a Second Buck

Want to harvest a second antlered deer?

Under the new “earn-a-2nd-buck” system, you’ll first need to take and report an antlerless deer.

DEC is reclassifying tags so the first antlered deer tag comes automatically, and additional tags are earned by doing your part in managing the herd.

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Have Your Say

The DEC is taking public comments on these proposals through May 17. Email wildliferegs@dec.ny.gov (subject: “Antlerless Deer Hunting”) or mail to:

NYSDEC, Attn: Jeremy Hurst,

625 Broadway,

Albany, NY 12233-4754

Full details and FAQs are available on DEC’s website.