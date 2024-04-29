Another New Jersey Earthquake Shakes Central New York

Another earthquake in New Jersey was felt in parts of Central New York.

The latest wasn't as big as the 4.7 earthquake that hit Whitehouse Station, New Jersey just before 10:30 AM on Friday, April 5, 2024.

Nearly 260 miles and 4 hours north, the tremors could be felt in Central New York.

Biggest Earthquakes in New York

New York has felt its fair share of earthquakes. Take a look at the 44 biggest to hit the state.

44 of Biggest Earthquakes to Shake New York State New York is no stranger to earthquakes. There have been 44 to hit the state with a magnitude of 3.0 or higher. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

New York Earthquakes

There have been more than 550 earthquakes in New York State. The first one struck the New York City area on December 18, 1737, with a magnitude of 5.2. It's one of two damaging quakes to hit the Big Apple.

The largest earthquake to ever hit New York State was on September 5, 1944. A 5.9 magnitude quake struck near the New York-Canadian border, causing damage in Massena and Cornwall, Ontario. The Massena school gym suffered major destruction in the quake.

Western New York felt its strongest quake on August 12, 1929, with a magnitude of 5.2. It was centered near the town of Attica.

The Utica/Rome area has felt a few tremors over the years. One hit Barneveld in 2015 and another struck Prospect in 2013. Both were less than a magnitude of 2. Port Leyden, on the other hand, shook with a 3.5 magnitude quake back in 1980.

Upstate New York Shakes

The most recent earthquake shook parts of Upstate New York.

A 2.9 magnitude earthquake hit near Gladstone, New Jersey on Saturday, April 27, according to USGS. It wasn't strong enough to cause any damage but it did leave people wondering what that shaking was, as far away as Ottawa, Canada.

