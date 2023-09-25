Another Hot Country Concert Coming to Central New York

Another hot country concert is coming to Central New York.

Dustin Lynch is bringing his 'Killed The Cowboy Tour' to Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York.

Enjoy a night of high-energy country featuring songs from his sixth album, Killed The Cowboy, plus a performance by special guest Skeez.

Tickets

Tickets for the Events Center show on May 3, 2024:

Dustin Lynch Presale September 25 at 10:00 AM

TS Rewards Presale September 28 at 10:00 AM

Public On Sale September 29 at 10:00 AM

Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com.

Aaron Lewis at Turning Stone

Aaron Lewis, the man behind the alternative metal band Staind, is returning to Turning Stone Resort Casino for an intimate acoustic country show.

Despite getting his start in the metal music world, Lewis is no stranger to the country music community. He's recorded with some of the greats, including George Jones, Willie Nelson, Charlie Daniels, Alison Krauss, and Vince Gill. He's written even more hits for several other artists.

His latest album, Frayed At Both Ends, offers the hard touring/15-million selling workingman’s country star at his most personal and unplugged – making for an intimate record that reflects his 2023 acoustic tour.

Lewis is also no stranger to Turning Stone either. He's performed a number of times in the Showroom. Usually for two days since one always sells out. This time he'll be in the Events Center on Saturday, December 9.

Tickets will be available at Ticketmaster.com.

Anniversary Celebration Concerts

Turning Stone has a series of legendary headline shows this year to celebrate its anniversary. And there are many more to come.

Sunday, November 12: Comedy duo Steve Martin and Martin Short

Sunday, November 19: Holiday show with award-winning singer Kristin Chenoweth

Saturday, December 9: Multi-platinum singer Aaron Lewis

If you plan to attend the Aaron Lewis show in December, be sure to check out the Gingerbread Village that wins national awards every year.

