Another Family Forced to Sell Herd in Central New York

Say goodbye to another family farm in Central New York.

Granny Anne's Registered Holsteins in Cazenovia will soon be no more. Gene and Anne Merriman started the farm in 2006.

"We thought Dad was joking," daughter Deanna Bennett said. "If he wanted a farm, Mom and I said go ahead but we're not helping."

But help they did. Granny Anne's became a way of life for the Merriman family. Not only for the children but the grandchildren too.

Way of Life is Changing

That way of life is about to change. After 17 years the family is selling the herd. Soon that barn that held so many family memories will be empty.

"It’s so hard to let this part of me go, said Caitlin Bennett. I’ll forever cherish the life I’ve had in this barn."

Queen Anne's

We had the privilege of spending time at Granny Anne's that we renamed Queen Anne's. Anne is the queen of that castle which features a spotless barn and the friendliest, cleanest cows that are more like pets.

The cows are brushed twice a day and they are even given treats like chocolate and candy.

Continue to Farm the Land

The family will continue to farm the land but the days of providing milk are over.

It's sad day that another small farm is not being able to continue.

Cattle Auction

All 180 of those pets are now being auctioned off. 90 milking cows, 20 bred heifers, balance open heifers and calves, and three service bulls are all being sold on November 11 at 11 AM.

"This isn’t an easy decision for any family farm to make,: said Deanna. "It’s extremely hard for my parents as well as us as their daughters and their grandchildren."

