Anne Burrell wasn’t just a Food Network icon— she was a proud Central New York native.

Anne Burrell’s Food Network Rise

The bold, platinum-blonde chef with the spiky hair and bigger-than-life personality was born and raised in Cazenovia. While she made her name teaching culinary underdogs on Worst Cooks in America and entertaining audiences on shows like Iron Chef America, Anne never forgot where she came from.

The news of her sudden passing at just 55 years old has left the culinary world shocked — and our community too. According to the AP, police went to her New York home and found her unresponsive. The cause of death has not yet been confirmed, but an autopsy is pending. Food Network confirmed the loss, calling her a “remarkable person and culinary talent.”

Burrell had a huge presence on TV, last appearing on the Today show in April, cooking up her famous chicken Milanese. She was also seen competing on House of Knives earlier this year, showing that her energy and passion were as vibrant as ever. But it was her work on Worst Cooks in America — which ran for 27 seasons — that cemented her name in Food Network history.

A Hometown Wedding in Cazenovia

Anne’s ties to Central New York ran deep. She returned to her hometown of Cazenovia in 2021 for her wedding, surrounded by celebrity friends like Rachael Ray, Alex Guarnaschelli, and J-WOWW. She made sure her reception was a hometown celebration, working closely with The Cider Mill and Diamond Catering to create a joyful menu.

“They did an excellent job executing it. It was delicious, it was fun, it was joyful,” she later shared on The Rachael Ray Show.

She also popped into local favorites like The Creekside Inn in Oneida, surprising staff and diners alike. Chef Richie Conway from Creekside even got a photo with her that the restaurant proudly shared:

Anne Burrell wasn’t just a TV personality; she was a proud Central New Yorker who wore her roots like a badge of honor. She brought passion, humor, and heart to every kitchen she stepped into. She’ll be missed by millions.

