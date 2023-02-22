The wait is finally over. The Angry Smokehouse is open in Central New York after a lengthy delay in renovations.

A Central New York waterfront restaurant, closed for years, went from seafood to smoke. The former Lock 24 in Baldwinsville is now the Angry Smokehouse and it's finally open for business.

From the Ground Up

Jeff Rogers, the man behind the Angry Garlic, purchased the old seafood place with plans to transform it into a barbeque joint on the water. Just like at his other restaurant where every dish consists of garlic, the new place is all about barbecue.

Everything was torn out of the building before rebuilding from the ground up began.

Excessive Disrepair

Rogers had planned to open Angry Smokehouse last summer for the boating season but there were plenty of delays.

The amount of work the building needed from disrepair was excessive. The amount of work needed to make the dream a reality was beyond imaginable.

The work is finally complete and the waterfront restaurant is now open. Reservations will only be accepted for parties of 8 or more. For everyone else, it's walk-in only. You may want to get there early though. The lines are already long with tons of people excited to try out the new barbecue joint in town.

Angry Smokehouse is located at Lock 24, hence the name of the old restaurant, at 33 Water Street in Baldwinsville. Learn more at AngrySmokehouse.com.

