Win Up to $2,500! America’s Ice Fishing Tournament Returns for 2023
Anglers all across the country, and New York State, are heading out to the lake for America's Ice Fishing Tournament. It's a family friendly event, with all proceeds going to charities in communities of those who are participating.
The event itself is scheduled for Saturday, February 4th, from 8:00am to 3:00pm. Since it's a nationwide competition, it will all be hosted through the FishDonkey app.
What's at Stake?
All contestants are eligible to win one of 50 prizes, which total to a value over $20,000. To make it better, one of the top prizes is something everybody could use... $2,500!
Anglers will be judged on a length-to-points conversion system. The good news, the prizes don't just go to the Top 50 contestants. Prizes will be scattered through the top 350 places, giving you an even higher chance to win regardless of the fish you pull.
Top 4 Most Important Tips to Follow When Ice Fishing in NYS
Who's Behind This?
If you love this competition, you can thank Brainerd Jaycees. They are a non-profit based out of Minnesota, with the mission to empower younger people and create positive change.
Their first America's Ice Fishing Tournament launched in 1991, never did they think it would become the world's largest ice fishing contest. The event generates over $1 million for local businesses and over $150,000 for charities every year.
Brainerd Jaycees has donated over $3 million since their inception, and hope to continue their annual tradition this year with you.
Tickets are available now. Get more information by visiting their website or following them on Facebook.