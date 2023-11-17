America’s Best Restaurant Makes Stop at Central New York BBQ Joint

Where is America's Best Restaurant? One is in Central New York.

Jacalyn Mains, the hostest with the mostest from America’s Best Restaurants, stopped by Ray Brothers BBQ in Bouckville, New York for a tour and a taste.

"We had a blast sharing our story with America’s Best Restaurants, and we're honored by this amazing opportunity."

America's Best Restaurant at Ray Brothers BBQ

Long Process for Delicious Food

Brothers Tucker and Colin Ray opened Ray Brothers BBQ in 2014. The authentic, slow-cooked barbeque-style restaurant is on a first-come, first-serve basis and they usually sell out every night.

Everything on the menu is smoked over local woods for periods of 5 to 14 hours. All of the sauces and sides are prepared daily from the freshest local ingredients.

Mains not only loved the food she tasted while at Ray Brothers BBQ but also the process it takes to serve such delicious meals.

"I love how many steps you take, the pride you have and that you do everything from scratch," said Mains. "That's amazing."

Food Network's Best Ribs

This isn't the first honor Ray Brother's BBQ has been given. The restaurant made the Food Network's "Best Ribs in Every State," which they say are worth waiting for.

A wait of at least 45 minutes is the norm at Ray Brothers BBQ, but no fret, the bar is a great place to kill time with friends. Order the quarter rack or RBQ'd Ribs, pick two sides and choose the perfect sauce. Bomb sauce and Carolina gold come highly recommended.

Get more details and check out the menu at raybrothersbbq.com.

