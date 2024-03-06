One of America's best hole-in-the-wall restaurants can be found near Albany, New York.

A restaurant doesn't have to be fancy to be good. Some of the best food comes from small diners and mom-and-pop shops that focus more on what's cooking than what the building looks like. I can almost smell the greasy dishes.

A list of the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants in every state highlights the flavor over the flair. So where is the best in New York? It's not in the Big Apple. This iconic spot is a little further north.

Famous Lunch, Troy

Famous Lunch in Troy, New York has been serving world-famous hot dogs since 1932, all from the same tiny corner shop. The only thing that has changed is the name.

The hot dog joint started as Quick Lunch when it first opened. That all changed when it became famous in 1958.

Operation Hot Dogs

Corporal Gordon Gundrum, a local marine stationed in Moscow, Russia, had to have his Troy hot dogs. So, several dozen were flown over for his 54th birthday.

“Operation Hot Dogs” made Quick Lunch famous. Hot dogs are still sent around the world to people who go to any lengths to satisfy their Famous Lunch hunger.

What makes the dogs so famous? Three ingredients – yellow mustard, minced onions, and a Zippy Sauce. Plus, they’re cheap - $1.40. A zippy hamburger is only $2.50.

No wonder they're World Famous!

