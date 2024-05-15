Access to Popular Fishing Site Temporarily Closed in New York
It may be a little harder for anglers to get to one of their favorite fishing spots in New York. Access is temporarily closed for the next few weeks.
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) closed off the Alma Pond Public Fishing Access Site in Allegany County. The main parking area, car-top hand launch, and path off County Route 38 are all shut down to make site improvements.
Alma Pond Popular Fish
The DEC owns 3000 feet of shoreline on the north side of Alma Pond. A number of anglers can often be found dropping a line in hopes of catching any number of fish that can be found in the water.
Alma Pond is filled with largemouth bass, crappie, bluegill, pumpkinseed, yellow perch, common carp, brown bullhead, northern pike, golden shiner. It's also covered with several old stumps and logs that often snag lines. But that makes the perfect habitat for largemouth bass and crappie.
Shoreline Fishing
The good news for anglers is the shoreline fishing access and limited roadside pull-offs will still be open and available during the temporary closure.
The improvement work at the Alma Pond is expected to be finished in three to four weeks and public fishing access reopened sometime in June.
The DEC has compiled a list of fishing access points so fishermen can find an alternative spot to drop a line in Western New York until Alma Pond reopens.
https://dec.ny.gov/places/alma-pond