Check Your Freezer — Big Meatball Recall Alert

If you’ve got frozen meatballs in the back of your freezer, it’s time to take a minute and check the label.

Federal food safety officials just announced a major recall of nearly 9,500 pounds of ready-to-eat frozen meatball products that may contain pieces of metal — and no one wants that in their dinner.

What’s Being Recalled

The recall involves 32-ounce bags of fully cooked frozen “Bremer FAMILY SIZE ITALIAN STYLE MEATBALLS,” which contain about 64 meatballs per package and have a “Best By” date of October 30, 2026.

The bags also show timestamps between 17:08 and 18:20 on the back label and carry the establishment number “EST. 4286B” inside the USDA inspection mark.

Why It’s Happening

The recall comes after a consumer reported finding metal fragments in the product.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) says the issue was discovered through that complaint, and, while there haven’t been any confirmed injuries tied to these meatballs yet, it’s still a serious safety concern.

Where They Were Sold and What You Should Do

The products were distributed to Aldi locations nationwide.

If you have these meatballs at home, don’t eat them — throw them out or return them to the place of purchase.

If you’re worried that someone might be sick from eating the product, contact a healthcare provider.

Take a second to double-check your freezer — better safe than sorry.