Al Roker Gives Special Shout Out to Utica Club on the Today Show

Every Central New Yorker gets excited when we get a shout-out from Al Roker.

Easy to say, there's no better way to start your morning than with this. Not only is Al Roker back on Today on NBC, but he's giving Central New Yorkers yet another reason to root for him.

Though it was only a quick mention, it's still enough for us to get excited.

We all enjoy our Utica Club, but who knew Al Roker was also a big fan of the drink too? If you take a look back into his long career, his connection to Saranac makes sense.

2022 New York Ballet Spring Gala Getty Images loading...

Upstate New York Roots

Many people know Al Roker was not only born and raised in New York (Queens), but he also went to college here too. As a proud Laker, Roker graduated from SUNY Oswego back in 1976.

As an alumni, he has donated thousands of dollars to the university through the years. Roker even has a television studio named after him (WTOP), where students put on their own productions for the campus.

NBC News' TODAY Celebrates the 70th Anniversary At The Empire State Building Getty Images for Empire State Re loading...

While attending Oswego, Al also worked for former CBS affiliate WHEN-TV in Syracuse. He then worked in Washington D.C. and Cleveland, before making his presence known in New York City.

Thank you for the shout out, Al! From one Oswego alum to another, we appreciate the recognition. No matter how big or small it is!

Every Single Time Utica Was Mentioned on Jeopardy Using the Jeopardy Archive website, we found every single time Utica, New York was used in a Jeopardy question.

Top 25 Most Popular Jobs In Utica and Rome NY With ever growing options for jobs in Utica, Rome, Central New York, and the Mohawk Valley, what are the most popular jobs? With that, what is the pay?

We wanted to highlight the Top 25 jobs in our region:

Abandoned TNT Video in Utica is in Sad Shape The old TNT Video on Varick Street is a bona fide time capsule, with VHS videos still on the shelves.

Volkswagen Fashioned After 'Herbie the Love Bug' For Sale in NY Want a car that's almost guaranteed to bring smiles to everyone's faces?