What in the World Was Stolen?

So, this one might have you shaking your head.

In Oneida County, someone actually stole a rare World War I air raid alarm horn — yeah, the real deal from way back when.

We’re not talking some old car horn here. This thing is an original British Klaxon horn from around 1908. It’s army green, stamped with a London address, and historically legit. And now? It’s gone.

How Did They Do It?

According to New York State Police, the theft happened sometime between mid‑January and late February.

The crook didn’t just walk up and grab it — nope. They used a blade to cut out part of a wooden pillar on a private property on Bridge Road in Forestport to get the horn.

They took the horn and the chunk of pillar it was attached to. Talk about commitment to a bad idea.

Why Does Anybody Want This Thing?

Klaxon horns aren’t just old — they’re collectible.

These horns made that classic “awooga” sound you probably heard in old cartoons, and they were used on everything from early automobiles to factory alarms and even submarines.

That quirky sound and storied history make them worth real money — hundreds of dollars in some cases, depending on condition. Which maybe explains why someone thought it was a good idea to steal one? Spoiler: it wasn’t.

Police Want Your Help

New York State Police are asking anyone with info to come forward.

If you know anything unusual going down in the area, saw someone with a weird old horn, or have any tip at all — call (315) 366‑6000 and reference case number NY2600293569.

The Takeaway

Seriously, of all the things someone could steal… a century‑old air raid horn? This is one for the books.

Let’s hope it turns up soon and the person responsible gets found — because stealing history is just plain wrong.