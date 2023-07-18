Mask Up! Another Air Quality Alert for Parts of New York State

Another day, another air quality advisory in parts of New York State.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and State Department of Health (DOH) issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for the Adirondacks, Central New York, Eastern Lake Ontario, and Upper Hudson Valley regions for Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

Air Quality Health Advisory Regions

Upper Hudson Valley: Albany, Columbia, Fulton, Greene, Montgomery, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady, Schoharie, and Washington counties

Albany, Columbia, Fulton, Greene, Montgomery, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady, Schoharie, and Washington counties Adirondacks: Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Hamilton, northern Herkimer, Lewis, St. Lawrence, and Warren counties

Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Hamilton, northern Herkimer, Lewis, St. Lawrence, and Warren counties Eastern Lake Ontario: Cayuga, Jefferson, Monroe, Oswego, and Wayne counties

Cayuga, Jefferson, Monroe, Oswego, and Wayne counties Central New York: Allegany, Broome, southern Cayuga, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, southern Herkimer, Livingston, Madison, Onondaga, Oneida, Ontario, Otsego, Tioga, Tompkins, Schuyler, Seneca, Steuben, and Yates.

Pollution Reducing Steps

New Yorkers also are urged to take the following energy-saving and pollution-reducing steps:

Use mass transit instead of driving

Conserve fuel and reduce exhaust emissions by combining necessary motor vehicle trips

Turn off all lights and electrical appliances in unoccupied areas.

Use fans to circulate air. If air conditioning is necessary, set thermostats at 78 degrees.

Close the blinds and shades to limit heat build-up and to preserve cooled air.

Limit the use of household appliances. If necessary, run appliances like dishwashers, dryers, pool pumps, and water heaters at off-peak (after 7 p.m.) hours.

Set refrigerators and freezers at more efficient temperatures.

Purchase and install energy-efficient lighting and appliances with the Energy Star label.

Reduce or eliminate outdoor burning.

To check your location's current air quality visit airnow.gov.

