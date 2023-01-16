Air Fried Samoas & Thin Mints Take Girl Scout Cookies to Whole New Level

It's difficult to make Girl Scout cookies better than they already are. But, put them in an air fryer, wrapped them in dough, and you have deliciousness at a whole new level.

Girl Scout cookies go on sale in Central New York on January 31, 2023. This year you may want to order a few extra boxes - a few to eat and a few to air-fry.

State Fair Flavor at Home

To get the deep-fried state fair flavor at home, just take Girl Scout cookies, any flavor you'd like, and wrap them in crescent dough. (You can also use pastry dough.)

Mix and match your cookies. Get creative. You can even use one of each and wrap them all up together.

Air Fry Rather Than Deep Fry

Put the dough-covered cookies in the air fryer for 8 minutes at 400 degrees, flipping after 4 minutes.

Air-fried cookies are healthier than dropping in a bat of hot oil, allowing you to eat more than one. And trust me, you won't be able to eat just one.

Top With Deliciousness

I topped my air-fried Thin Mints, Samoas, and Tagalongs with powdered sugar but you can also try these options:

Cover the Samoas with caramel or butterscotch

Drizzle chocolate over Thin Mints

Top Tagalongs with melted peanut butter

No matter how you top your air-fried Girl Scout cookies, one thing is certain - they are delicious!

Find your favorite Girl Scout cookie at Girlscoutcookies.org.