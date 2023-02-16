America’s Got Talent Golden Buzzer Act Performing Free Concert at NYS Fair

America's Got Talent golden buzzer act is performing a free concert at the New York State Fair this summer.

Chapel Hart will be on the Chevy Court stage on Wednesday, August 30. The ladies have only been the second group to ever win the golden buzzer in 17 seasons.

The country trio dazzled judges and earned millions of fans after performing “You Can Have Him Jolene,” which was recognized as “International Song of the Year” in Scotland in 2021.

CMT's New Women of Country

Sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and their cousin, Trea Swindle, have been harmonizing together since they were children. They were recently inducted into CMT’s Next Women of Country, which has helped to catapult the careers of Kelsea Ballerini, Ashley McBride, and Gabby Barrett. Darius Rucker even recruited the trip to sing on his next album.

“The Great New York State Fair is in the business of bringing people together, and one of the ways that people come together is through music,” said Interim Fair Director Sean Hennessey. “Chapel Hart has a natural way of inviting people to come together, sing along and dance. Just wait until you can hear the notes they can reach!”

New York State Fair

The 2023 New York State Fair runs from Wednesday, August 23, through Monday, September 4.

Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line is also coming to the fair this summer. He'll perform at Chevy Park on Tuesday, August 29, at 8:00 PM.

All concerts at Chevy Park and Chevy Court are free with your $6 fair admission.

Learn more at NYSFair.ny.gov.