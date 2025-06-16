While endlessly scrolling social media, I stumbled across a graphic. The graphic was explaining how you could adopt failed police dogs. It got us thinking- Could you adopt failed police dogs, or career change dogs, across New York State?

What Is A "Career Change" Dog?

You’ve probably seen police dogs or service dogs in action. They are extremely focused, disciplined, and doing serious work. But what happens to the pups that don’t quite make the cut? I love my two dogs at home, but I know they probably don't have the chops to be police dogs. Some dogs just aren’t suited for the strict demands of service or police work. It could be the fact that maybe they’re too friendly, maybe they love chasing squirrels a little too much. These dogs are known as career change dogs, and the good news? You can adopt one.

Let's address a big question/rumor right now- No, they're not “bad” dogs. In fact, they’re some of the best-trained, well-behaved, and socialized pups you can find. Many have completed months of advanced training, but their personalities just weren’t a perfect fit for the job.

Where To Look For Career Change Dogs / Failed Police Dogs In New York

There are several programs and organizations that make these trained pups available for adoption, and some are even located right here in New York State—or can place dogs with families here in Central New York. The Mohawk Valley, and Upstate.

1) TSA’s Canine Adoption Program

TSA’s Canine Adoption Program is a great place to start. These dogs were originally trained to detect explosives but didn’t make it to the field. TSA notes that they’re typically Labrador Retrievers, German Shepherds, or Belgian Malinois, and they’re usually friendly, high-energy, and eager to be part of a family. You can learn more and apply online here.

2) Dog Training Authority

The website Dog Training Authority offers a helpful breakdown of national and state-specific resources, including contacts for retired K9s and dogs that didn’t pass police or military training.

3) Freedom Service Dogs and Service Dogs, Inc

Want a dog who started training as a service animal? Freedom Service Dogs and Service Dogs, Inc. offer adoptions for dogs who “career changed” from service life into pet life.

4) Police K9 Help Dogs To Adopt

Also, don’t overlook PoliceK9Help.com, which connects prospective adopters with agencies looking to place retired or failed police dogs.

Is A Career Change Dog Right For You?

Career change dogs do best in active, structured homes—they're used to having a job, after all! But if you’re ready for a loyal, loving companion with some impressive skills and an inspiring backstory, adopting one of these dogs might be the perfect next step.

