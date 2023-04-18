Good CNY Dog Needs Forever Home After Over 500 Days in 2 Shelters
If there's ever a time to adopt a dog in need, now is the time to do it.
One of the Herkimer County Humane Society's longest residents is looking for a forever home, but she needs your help to find it. When we say she's been waiting for a LONG time... we mean it.
Meet Lexi
Not only has Lexi been kept at the Humane Society for the past 6 months, but she was in another shelter in Louisiana for year as well. Herkimer scooped her up when Lexi was put on their euthanasia list, bringing her all the way up to Central New York.
Lexi is a great dog that deserves the best.
All she wants is a place to call home, and she's ready to be a part of yours. What makes her story even more sad is she had a horrible life before being taken in.
Abandoned and Abused
When the shelter originally found Lexi, she was tied to a pole at an abandoned property. It was clear she was poorly treated and overbred. Because of this, she is skittish around most new people. But luckily she is willing to learn and accept love.
She's around 4 years old, housebroken, and good with other dogs (preferably males). The humane society says she never barks and loves hanging out on comfy couches. Lexi is very easy to take care of.
Read More: Don't Feed Fido This Recalled Dog Food Issued in New York State
Are you or someone else you know in search of a new pet? All Lexi needs is a second chance at a better life. Be that family for her!
You can call the Herkimer County Humane Society Thursday through Monday from 12-3:30pm at 315-866-3255. Or you can visit their website for more information.