Hey hikers, heads up! The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) just announced a trail closure in the Adirondacks due to recent heavy rainstorms causing mudslides and rockslides.

This means part of a popular hiking route is currently unsafe, so it’s best to avoid the area until things get cleaned up.

The affected section of Avalanche Pass Trail in Keene, Essex County includes some well-known routes that connect to several iconic peaks and scenic spots, so if you were planning a big trek through the High Peaks, you might need to rethink your plans or look for alternate paths.

READ MORE: Some Adirondack Hiking Trails Are Off-Limits - Know Before You Go

Credit - NYS DEC Credit - NYS DEC loading...

Muddy Detour Available

While there is a detour available, be warned it’s pretty muddy and wet right now, so pack accordingly and tread carefully.

On top of that, there’s a slide blocking another trail nearby, forcing hikers to bushwhack around debris if they want to continue. It’s definitely not an easy detour, so take extreme caution if you’re navigating that area.

READ MORE: Take a Hike By 12 Scenic Waterfalls & Swim Beneath One Few Hours From CNY

DEC crews are out inspecting other trails in the region for storm damage and potential hazards, so make sure to check their updates before heading out.

Hikers should regularly check the Adirondack Backcountry Information webpages for the latest updates on trail conditions, seasonal road closures, and general recreation info to help plan a safe trip in the Adirondacks.

Get our free mobile app

or detailed tips on safety, preparedness, and what to do in an emergency while exploring the backcountry, be sure to check out the HikeSmartNY webpage.