There’s a new unwelcome guest moving deeper into the Adirondacks, and it’s not the kind you can swat away.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has confirmed fresh sightings of the invasive hemlock woolly adelgid (HWA), a tiny but destructive pest that targets and kills eastern hemlock trees.

Where the Hemlock Pest Was Spotted

According to the DEC, concerned residents and volunteers recently reported the bug’s presence along the western shore of Lake Champlain in the Port Douglas area of Essex County, and at the north end of Great Sacandaga Lake near the Conklingville Dam in Saratoga County.

For those unfamiliar, the hemlock woolly adelgid is native to Japan and likely arrived in the U.S. on imported nursery stock. It’s been present in New York since the 1980s but only made its first confirmed appearance in the Adirondack Park in 2017. Until now, it had largely been contained to areas like the Lake George watershed. These new detections mark its furthest northern advance into the park.

So why does this matter? Eastern hemlocks are more than just pretty trees, they’re vital to the forest ecosystem. Their dense, shady canopies help regulate water temperature for streams, prevent soil erosion, and provide critical habitat for birds and other wildlife. DEC Commissioner Amanda Lefton says losing these trees would be devastating to the region’s environmental balance.

How to Identify Hemlock Woolly Adelgid

The name “woolly adelgid” comes from the white, fuzzy sacs the insect leaves at the base of hemlock needles in winter and early spring. These bugs feed on the tree’s twigs much like aphids attack garden plants, and over time, their feeding can kill even healthy trees — sometimes in less than a decade.

“While this new infestation is concerning, it also shows the value of public awareness and timely reporting,” said Brian Greene, director of the Adirondack Park Invasive Plant Program. “Every report helps us better understand the spread of this pest and contributes to the effort to protect hemlock forests.”

How the Public Can Help Stop the Spread

The DEC urges anyone who hikes, camps, or owns land in the area to get familiar with what HWA looks like and to report any sightings using the iMapInvasives app.

