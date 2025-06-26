Get ready to laugh Central New York. Adam Sandler is coming to Syracuse.

When and Where to See Adam Sandler Live

The comedy legend is hitting the road and will make a stop at the Upstate Medical Arena at the Oncenter War Memorial on Tuesday, September 17th as part of his "You're My Best Friend" tour.

Tickets go on sale this Thursday at noon through a series of Live Nation and venue presales, which run until 10PM that night. If you miss the presale window, don’t worry—the general sale begins Friday, June 27th at noon.

Sandler doesn’t really need an introduction. From Billy Madison and Happy Gilmore to more recent roles in Uncut Gems and Hustle, he’s built a career that spans decades and audiences of all ages. He’s not just a movie star, either—Sandler’s comedy specials have been massive hits on Netflix. His latest, Adam Sandler: Love You, was filmed during two sold-out shows in Los Angeles earlier this year.

What's Next for Adam Sandler? Upcoming Projects

And there’s more Sandler to come. Fans are eagerly waiting for Happy Gilmore 2, dropping on Netflix July 25th, and later this fall, he’ll appear in Noah Baumbach’s upcoming film, Jay Kelly.

With past tours in 2022 and 2023 selling out quickly, it’s safe to say you’ll want to grab your tickets early. Whether you grew up quoting his movies or discovered him through his stand-up, this is a rare chance to see him live right here in Central New York. So mark your calendars, charge your phones, and get ready to laugh.

