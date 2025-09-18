Happy Gilmore swapped the fairway for the hardwood in Central New York.

Actor Adam Sandler, forever tied to his iconic golf-loving character, was spotted trading in his signature clubs for a basketball during a pickup game at Syracuse University.

Sandler didn’t just play—he posed for photos with students and fans, and one shot quickly made its way around social media.

"Thanks to Adam Sandler for stopping by and playing pickup today," Syracuse Orange shared on Facebook.

Sandler is no stranger to Syracuse. He played a SU grad in 'Big Daddy' and wore an Orangemen t-shirt in the 1999 movie.

Sipping Coffee in Albany with Kevin James

It’s all part of Sandler’s current comedy tour across New York.

Just hours before, he was seen in Albany, grabbing coffee at Motor Oil Coffee with his longtime friend and “King of Queens” star Kevin James after wrapping a show at the MVP Arena.

"We’re honored to have these legends stop by and support our local, family-owned shop."

That night, he made his way to Syracuse for a performance at the Oncenter after his game of hoops.

Sandler Off to Buffalo

Fans won’t have to wait long to see him again. Sandler’s tour continues west, with his next stop in Buffalo on September 21.

Looks like Happy Gilmore still knows how to drive—whether it’s a golf ball, a basketball, or a crowd full of fans.