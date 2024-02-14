Popular New York Campground Won’t Open for 2024 Camping Season

A popular 50-year-old family campground in Central New York won't be opening for the 2024 camping season

The Ace of Diamonds Mine & Campground, owned and operated by the Smith family since 1957 will not re-open its mine, campground, and gift shop in the spring.

Landowner Litigation

Anna Jane Smith says the heartbreaking decision to remain closed is "due to relentless and ever-mounting obstacles created by our adversaries."

The physical location on Herkimer Road in Middleville, New York will not re-open until litigation among the current landowners is permanently resolved.

It is expected that camping and mining will not be available at our facility for the entire 2024 season.

Rise From Ashes

Smith remains grateful for the friends and memories she's made at the campground over the years. It's more than just her family's livelihood. It's her home, her father’s lifework, and a way of keeping his spirit and dream alive. Smith is hoping to be able to open the campground again soon.

Although our opponents have made every effort to destroy the small family business tirelessly built by my parents Ted and Anita Smith, and my grandparents Don and Helen Smith before them, we do hope to re-open at some point in the future like a phoenix rising from ashes.

A GoFundMe has been set up to cover the legal "minefield" and help save the mine.

Further updates will be posted on the Ace of Diamonds Mine & Campground Facebook page and website as they become available.

