Aaron Lewis Forced to Postpone Turning Stone Concert
This isn't the Christmas present Aaron Lewis fans were hoping for. The Staind singer has been forced to postpone his tour that included a stop in Central New York.
Lewis was scheduled to perform Saturday, December 9 at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona. The concert, along with several others, have been moved.
Doctors Orders
Age may be just a number but it creeps up on the best of us. Lewis is learning the hard way, he ain't as young as he once was.
After recording not one but two new albums, one with Staind and another solo project, as well as performing over 150 shows in 2023, Lewis needs a break. At least his voice does anyway.
"My doctors have insisted I take this month off to give my voice some much needed rest before I do damage to my cords. It kills me to say this, but I have to listen to the professionals."
A Month Over a Lifetime
Fans were disappointed to hear the news but most agreed they'd much rather have a month without Lewis than a lifetime.
Turning Stone Rescheduled
The concert at Turning Stone has been rescheduled to Friday, February 16.
Any tickets purchased will still be food for the rescheduled show. Anyone who can't attend the new date and wants a refund will need to contact their point of purchase.
Turning Stone Flips Switch on Over 2 Million Christmas Lights
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams
First Look at Famous 2023 Gingerbread Village at Turning Stone
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams
11 Christmas Towns in New York to Get You in the Holiday Spirit
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams