Unveiling 13 New Floats & Balloons in 97th Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade
Can you believe it's almost Thanksgiving and time for the Macy's parade in New York City? Get a sneak peek at 13 new floats and balloons making their debut in the 97th annual event.
The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will be filled with 11 marching bands, 18 performers, 7 performance groups, 29 clown crews, and of course the famous floats and balloons.
31 Floats
31 floats will be featured this year, 6 of them new.
Camp Snoopy
Good Burger Mobile
Igniting Memories
Mutant Mayhem
Palace of Sweets
The Deliciously Delectable World of Wonka
25 Character Balloons
25 character balloons will float through the streets of New York City, as long as Mother Nature cooperates. Strong winds can cause havoc and ground all the balloons. Keep an eye out for 7 new characters this year.
Beagle Scout Snoopy
Blue Cat & Chugs
Kung Fu Panda's Po
Leo
Monkey D. Luffy
The Pillsbury Doughboy
Uncle Dan
Inflation Event
Macy's giant signature balloons will be prepared during a special inflation event the day before on Wednesday, November 22 from 12 pm - 6 pm on the Upper West Side.
The parade will kick off on West 77th Street & Central Park West the following day and make its final turn and stops in front of Macy’s Herald Square. The route has 2.5 miles for public viewing.
Watch Live
You can watch all the floats, balloons, marching bands, clowns and performances live on NBC and Peacock from 8:30 AM to noon on Thursday, November 23.
