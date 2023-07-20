Courageous 75-Year-Old Man Thwarts 6 Muggers, Delivers Groin Kick to Armed Attacker

Hold my dentures and watch this! A courageous 75-year-old man took on not one, but 6 muggers, one of them armed, and won.

The elderly gentlemen told police in West Seneca, New York that six suspects tried to mug and rob him at a Wegman's. He said he was approaching his Kia in the parking lot when the suspects showed up, one with a gun.

Nutty Ending

Despite the 6 to 1 advantage, the old guy didn't stand down. Instead, he stood up for himself and took on the armed suspect, kicking him in the nuts. What a ball buster!

The victim reports he was able to thrwart the robbery attempt by kicking one of the male suspects in the groin at which point all six suspects fled north on foot on the railroad tracks to the east of Wegmans.

Neighborhood Search

Police immediately surrounded the neighborhood and after an extensive search, that included a drone, 5 suspects were taken into custody: two juvenile females, two adult females, and one adult male. A gun was also recovered as evidence, that was never fired in the attempted robbery.

Contrary to rumors on social media, no shots were fired during this incident.

The five suspects face a multitude of charges including Menacing, Robbery, Criminal Possession of a Weapon, and Conspiracy.

Search for Sixth Suspect

A sixth suspect, a black male wearing a white t-shirt and black pants managed to get away despite the heavy police presence in the area

We'd like to thank the New York State Police and Erie County Sheriff's K9 for their assistance as well as surrounding law enforcement agencies who handled our normal call volume during this incident.

If you have any additional information about this incident or the whereabouts of the last suspect please contact the West Seneca Police Department at 716-674-2280 or the Anonymous Tipline at 716-675-8423.

