6 Famous Commercials Shot in Upstate New York

New York has become the backdrop for many popular commercials from several big name companies. While many use the Big Apple, there are some filmed Upstate too.

Nike features athletes running through Times Square and Central Park. Apple highlights iconic locations like the Brooklyn Bridge or the subway system. But do you know these commercials shot a little further north of New York City? How many locations do you recognize?

Mountain Dew - Lake George, New York

In 1980 Mountain Dew filmed a commercial in Lake George, New York.

Pepsi - New Paltz, New York

Pepsi has filmed several commercials in New York City. But the famous Pepsi Challenge was shot in New Paltz, New York in Ulster County.

Wendy's - "Where's the beef?"

The iconic Wendy's Where's the Beef ad was not filmed in New York, but the sequel was. It was shot in Ballston Spa, in Saratoga County in the mids 80s.

Cars in Upstate New York

Hawk's Nest, on a stretch of State Route 97, outside of Port Jervis, New York is one of the windiest, most scenic drives in New York State. It's no wonder car companies like Porsche, BMW, Saab, Cadillac, and Honda have all used it in their ads.

GEICO - Tarrytown, New York

Lyndhurst Mansion in Tarrytown, New York is the backdrop for Geico's Town Crier ad.

Xerox - Webster, New York

Xerox used its Research Center in Webster, New York, near Rochester, for the Brother Dominic ad in 1977.

