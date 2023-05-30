More Bang for Your Buck: 5 Tips for Every Yard Sale Shoppers

Summer has finally arrived and so have the yard and garage sales, including the World's Largest Yard Sale at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds.

Who doesn't love a great deal? But there are a few things you can do to try and make that good deal even better. Here are five ways to get the best bargains.

Negotiate

The price you see isn't necessarily the price you pay. Remember, with all negotiations, your first offer should be well below what you want to pay. This gives the seller a chance to counter your price so you can meet in the middle.

Bundle

Save some money by bundling items together. Tell the seller you'll give a certain amount of money for all the items, then let them decide whether they want to get rid of the items for that price. Just remember to bring up all the items at once, so they know how much you're actually interested in getting.

Look For Biggest Deals

Whether it's because everyone already has this item, or someone is just trying to get rid of it, there are a few items that are always huge bargains on their own. Items like candles, decorations for your home, power tools, exercise equipment, and toys for kids. These items are usually sold at a cheaper price than they originally cost.

Research

If you're looking for specific items, you should do your research first. Find out how much the items are actually worth and compare prices.

More Sales in One Place

Sure, it's always fun to stop at a number of yard/garage sales when you see the signs, but if you head to the Herkimer County Fairgrounds on Saturday, June 3 you can shop hundreds of booths all in one place.