5 Puppies Rescued From ‘Appalling Conditions’ In Central New York

The Herkimer County Humane Society is calling on the community for donations after rescuing five dogs from what they describe as “appalling conditions” within an Amish/Mennonite community.

According to a Facebook post from HCHS, an animal advocate reached out to them about the dogs' dire conditions, prompting an urgent rescue mission. When rescuers arrived, they were shocked by what they found:

"Their cages hung from the barn ceiling as they cowered on the metal grid, their only home. Cobwebs hung beneath their cages, covering feces on the ground that had wood chips thrown on top, doing little to mask the unpleasant odor."

The treatment of the dogs was equally appalling:

"The man of the dwelling reached up and grabbed the dogs by their lower backs, tossing them into our carrier while they yelped in protest. As we explained our vetting process and the expenses involved, he was astounded that we would willingly accept such a significant financial burden. His only question being how much we will “sell” them for."

HCHS highlighted the growing issue of unregulated breeding operations in the region, calling puppy mills a "prolific" problem. They explained that these facilities are often hidden behind fences and trees, making them difficult to detect. Now safe at the shelter, the rescued dogs are experiencing love and care for the first time:

"First bath, first hugs, first proper nutrition, first vaccines to ensure a healthy life against horrible diseases like Parvo, First bed! First cozy blankets, First toys!!! First for an army of humans to rally around them and show them LOVE"

The shelter is asking for donations to help cover the cost of veterinary care, food, and other necessities for the dogs as they begin their journey toward a better life. Anyone interested in helping can donate directly to HCHS, follow their updates on social media, and spread awareness about the importance of adoption.