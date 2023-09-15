4 of Best Small Towns in America for Fall Foliage Are in New York
Fall is the time of year for pumpkin spice, apple cider, and stunning fall foliage. New York has plenty of places to see Mother Nature in all her Autumn glory. But there are 4 small towns that are among the best spots in the country.
#55 New Paltz, New York
New Paltz, New York provides a colorful canvas during the fall season. Tour through Minnewaska State Park or stay at Mohonk Mountain House for a leaf-peeping weekend.
You'll want to visit New Paltz in autumn for Mohonk Mountain House alone. Even if you're not staying at the Victorian-style resort, purchase a hiking day pass for access to this striking view.
The Mohonk Mountain House, founded by the Smiley Family in 1869, has been raking in the honors. The Victorian Castle resort, nestled in the Hudson Valley, is among the best resorts in the country.
#53 Hudson Valley, New York
The Hudson Valley offers a number of small towns with a vibrant fall backdrop. You can even climb up Skytop Tower to see reds, oranges, and yellows spreading out over not one, but six states.
The Hudson Valley comes alive during fall—and the lush area surrounding the Bear Mountain Bridge is no exception. The Walkway Over the Hudson State Historic Park—connecting Poughkeepsie and Highland Falls—offers equally breathtaking views.
#20 Keene, New York
Keene, New York is home to Mt. Marcy, the highest peak in the Adirondacks that offers some of the most breathtaking views of the region.
It only gets more beautiful in the fall when the mountains are alive with rich fall color.
#3 Saranac Lake, New York
Saranac Lake is the third-best small town for fall foliage, coming in behind Montpelier, Vermont, and Pioneer Valley, Massachusettes.
This scenic village in the Adirondacks offers miles of lakes, mountains, and hiking trails to enhance your leaf-peeping experience.
