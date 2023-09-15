4 of Best Small Towns in America for Fall Foliage Are in New York

Fall is the time of year for pumpkin spice, apple cider, and stunning fall foliage. New York has plenty of places to see Mother Nature in all her Autumn glory. But there are 4 small towns that are among the best spots in the country.

#55 New Paltz, New York

New Paltz, New York provides a colorful canvas during the fall season. Tour through Minnewaska State Park or stay at Mohonk Mountain House for a leaf-peeping weekend.

You'll want to visit New Paltz in autumn for Mohonk Mountain House alone. Even if you're not staying at the Victorian-style resort, purchase a hiking day pass for access to this striking view.

The Mohonk Mountain House, founded by the Smiley Family in 1869, has been raking in the honors. The Victorian Castle resort, nestled in the Hudson Valley, is among the best resorts in the country.

Read More: Vacation Destination in NY That Has it All, Winning 3 Awards

Credit - Mohonk Mountain House/Facebook Credit - Mohonk Mountain House/Facebook loading...

#53 Hudson Valley, New York

The Hudson Valley offers a number of small towns with a vibrant fall backdrop. You can even climb up Skytop Tower to see reds, oranges, and yellows spreading out over not one, but six states.

The Hudson Valley comes alive during fall—and the lush area surrounding the Bear Mountain Bridge is no exception. The Walkway Over the Hudson State Historic Park—connecting Poughkeepsie and Highland Falls—offers equally breathtaking views.

Read More: Best Places to See Fall Foliage in New York

Credit - Sudhagar Shanmugasigamani/Unsplash Credit - Sudhagar Shanmugasigamani/Unsplash loading...

#20 Keene, New York

Keene, New York is home to Mt. Marcy, the highest peak in the Adirondacks that offers some of the most breathtaking views of the region.

It only gets more beautiful in the fall when the mountains are alive with rich fall color.

Read More: Windiest, Most Scenic Road for Picturesque Fall Foliage

#3 Saranac Lake, New York

Saranac Lake is the third-best small town for fall foliage, coming in behind Montpelier, Vermont, and Pioneer Valley, Massachusettes.

This scenic village in the Adirondacks offers miles of lakes, mountains, and hiking trails to enhance your leaf-peeping experience.

Read More: Most Idyllic Spot for Fall Foliage in New York

Credit - Kurt Von/Unsplash Credit - Kurt Von/Unsplash loading...

See all 55 of the Best Fall Towns in the U.S. for Foliage at Countryliving.com.

2023 Fall Foliage Interactive Map

Check out an interactive map from SmokyMountains.com to let you know when the 2023 fall colors will reach their peak.

Read More: New York Not Listed on Best Places for Fall Foliage?

8 CNY Orchards to Pick Your Own Apples For Fall Fun From apple picking and pumpkins to cider and donuts, there are several places in Central New York where you and the family can enjoy a day of fall fun.

Trail of 7000 Hand Carved Pumpkins is a Must See in New York The Great Jack-o-Lantern Blaze is an electrifying event you must see this Fall.