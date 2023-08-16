3 New Pizza Creations & 3 Exclusive Favorites Return to New York State Fair

There's nothing like the food at a state fair. This year three new pizza creations and three exclusive favorites are back at the New York State Fair.

Forget the moon. When these pies hit your eye (and your mouth), THAT'S amore!

Toss & Fire returns to the fair for the seventh year with three new wood-fired pizzas, Street Corn, Smash Burger, and Peach Cobbler. And Birria, SummerCuse, and State Fair Sausage are back by popular demand.

The pizzas will be available from the Toss & Fire food truck on restaurant row from August 23 through September 4 and at both of the restaurant locations until they're gone.

NYS Fair Rides

The midway features more than 60 rides for little kids and the kids at heart. Check out everything the New York State Fair and Wade Shows has to offer this year.

You may want to consider eating all the delicious fair food AFTER you go on a few rides.

Butter Sculpture Over the Years

800 pounds of butter has arrived at the New York State Fair for the annual sculpture. One of the best-kept secrets and most beloved attractions will be unveiled Tuesday, August 22, one day before the fair opens.

Sculptors Jim Victor and Marie Pelton, who have been carving the sculpture since 2003, have begun work on the 55th edition, using unsellable butter from Batavia, New York.

Admission is $6 for adults, and free for those who are 12 years old and younger, and ages 65 and older. Find all the details at NYSFair.ny.gov.