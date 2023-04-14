3 Bastards Brewing Opening in Central New York With 36 Taps
Calling all bastards. There's a new watering hole for you in Central New York.
3 Bastards Brewing is opening in Vernon, New York. It's the newest addition to Say I Do Events, which includes Dibbles Inn, The Cannery, Apple Orchard Lodge, Mason Jar, The Gatsby among others.
"The original plan was to cater to the wedding crowd creating a relaxing place," said owner David Stirpe. "The idea evolved into what most people want in a bar. Outdoor firepits, a fireplace inside, the NFL Ticket on all TVs, including the 130-inch main TV, great food, and adult beverages."
36 Tap Options
36 taps will offer wine, sours, and beer most from all around New York State. "We're only doing 2 of our own beers - Who's Your Daddy lager and Wedding Day IPA, which are both featured at all our weddings," Stirpe said.
Bastard Burgers
The focus may be on the beers at 3 Bastards Brewing but that doesn't mean you can't get a great meal too. Choose from the Ruckin' Fidiculous brisket to the Smashed Bastard burger. There's even a Sunday brunch with the fried egg "Sangwich" and the Big Bastard Burrito. You can pair it with a Mimosa Crush or the Dirty Mayor to wash it all down.
Woodstock Wednesdays
Every Thursday and Sunday the brewery will highlight local talent with live music. But Stirpe has plans for an even bigger music event - Woodstock Wednesdays. "We're building a big outdoor stage for a ten-week concert series over the summer of 2024."
3 Bastards Brewing will open in the old building Grants Building Supply called home for more than 50 years. "We're having a soft opening on April 27 but will be raring to go the next weekend for Cinco de Mayo and the Kentucky Derby," said Stirpe.
Offensive Bastard
Not everyone is excited about 3 Bastards Brewing coming to town. Some aren't too happy about the name.
"If you're easily offended don't come in," said Stirpe. "Go somewhere else. This probably isn't the place for you."
If you are interested in checking out the newest brewery in Central New York, stop by 5349 State Route 5, in Vernon when it opens May 4th. You can learn more at 3bastardsbrewing.com or on Facebook.