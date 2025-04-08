We don't like getting into politics. However, we did want to show how some items you may need or want are expected to go up in price across New York State.

With the latest developments regarding the President's tariffs on every country in the world, it's worth considering the situation in a nonpartisan way.

First Off- What Is a Tariff, Really?

A tariff is a tax governments place on goods from other countries. The goal? To make imported goods more expensive, consumers and businesses are encouraged to buy items made in their home countries. For example, a 25% tariff on a $100 product means an additional $25 in costs just to bring that item into the U.S. That's literally a very brief explanation of it.

Why Should You Care?

This stuff matters. Many products we use daily are imported to the U.S. or rely on foreign materials. Once tariffs hit, companies often raise prices to offset those added costs. In other words, you could pay more for the same items because they now cost more to bring into the country.

Even President Trump acknowledged the potential economic impact when he said Americans may have to “feel some pain” in the short term.

Take A Look At These 25 Items

It's never a bad time to budget, but it's necessary now. Look at some everyday items we buy that will likely increase in price soon due to new tariffs. This is just a very simple list of 25 items expected to raise in price.

Tariffs Likely to Raise the Prices of these Common New York Items New tariffs announced by President Donald Trump could increase the cost of goods imported from Canada, China, and Mexico, affecting grocery stores, auto dealerships, and more. Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan

