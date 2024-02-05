21 of Coolest Places in New York to See Solar Eclipse
On Monday, April 8, 2024, more than 31 million people will get to see the next total solar eclipse, including millions in New York State. That's more than double the 12 million that were in the path of the last eclipse in 2017.
First Time Over Adirondacks
2024 will mark the first time in history the Adirondacks will be in the direct path of totality. It's considered one of the best places to view the eclipse that will begin just before 2 PM and stretch across a 124-mile wide path that also includes the Finger Lakes and the Thousand Islands.
More Impressive Eclipse
The last eclipse on August 21, 2017, won't be anywhere near as impressive or as long as the one we'll see in 2024.
Totality will last over four minutes for part of the path across the U.S., nearly double the length of the 2017 eclipse that lasted just over two minutes.
Best Places in New York to See Eclipse
There are several places in the Adirondacks, Thousand Islands, and Western New York that offer the perfect setting to take in this once-in-a-lifetime event. We've come up with the 21 coolest spots to see the 2024 solar eclipse.
21 of Coolest Places in New York to See 2024 Solar Eclipse
Get Your Glasses
Glasses to properly view the phenomenon without hurting your eye were in short supply during the 2017 eclipse. Experts suggest buying your glasses now and keeping them in a safe place to enjoy the celestial show when April 8, 2024, rolls around.
Next Total Eclipse
If you miss it on April 8, 2024, you'll have to wait until 2045 when the next total solar eclipse passes by. And who knows if the path will be this close to Central New York again.
