21 of Coolest Places in New York to See Solar Eclipse

On Monday, April 8, 2024, more than 31 million people will get to see the next total solar eclipse, including millions in New York State. That's more than double the 12 million that were in the path of the last eclipse in 2017.

First Time Over Adirondacks

2024 will mark the first time in history the Adirondacks will be in the direct path of totality. It's considered one of the best places to view the eclipse that will begin just before 2 PM and stretch across a 124-mile wide path that also includes the Finger Lakes and the Thousand Islands.

Credit - Eclipse Wise Credit - Eclipse Wise loading...

More Impressive Eclipse

The last eclipse on August 21, 2017, won't be anywhere near as impressive or as long as the one we'll see in 2024.

Totality will last over four minutes for part of the path across the U.S., nearly double the length of the 2017 eclipse that lasted just over two minutes.

Masashi Hara/David McNew, Getty Images Masashi Hara/David McNew, Getty Images loading...

Best Places in New York to See Eclipse

There are several places in the Adirondacks, Thousand Islands, and Western New York that offer the perfect setting to take in this once-in-a-lifetime event. We've come up with the 21 coolest spots to see the 2024 solar eclipse.

21 of Coolest Places in New York to See 2024 Solar Eclipse Experience the 2024 solar eclipse at some of the coolest places New York State has to offer. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

Get Your Glasses

Glasses to properly view the phenomenon without hurting your eye were in short supply during the 2017 eclipse. Experts suggest buying your glasses now and keeping them in a safe place to enjoy the celestial show when April 8, 2024, rolls around.

Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images loading...

Next Total Eclipse

If you miss it on April 8, 2024, you'll have to wait until 2045 when the next total solar eclipse passes by. And who knows if the path will be this close to Central New York again.