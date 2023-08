You won't want to miss the next total solar eclipse that will pass right over parts of New York State. The next one won't be for another 21 years. Here's how and when you can catch it.

On Monday, April 8, 2024, more than 31 million people will get to see the next total solar eclipse, including millions in New York. That's more than double the 12 million that were in the path of the last eclipse in 2017, according to Astronomy.com.

Dallas and Austin, Texas; Little Rock, Arkansas; Indianapolis, Indiana; Cleveland and Dayton, Ohio; Buffalo, New York; Burlington, Vermont; and Montreal, Quebec; all are situated in the path of totality.

More Impressive Eclipse

The last eclipse on August 21, 2017, won't be anywhere near as impressive or as long as the one we'll see in 2024.

Totality will last over four minutes for part of the path across the U.S., nearly double the length of the 2017 eclipse that lasted just over two minutes.

Plan Ahead

The next total solar eclipse may not be until 2024 but you can start getting ready now. "The opportunity to see an eclipse without traveling internationally should not be missed," expert eclipse photographer Gordon Telepun told AccuWeather.

Get Your Glasses

Glasses to properly view the phenomenon without hurting your eye were in short supply during the 2017 eclipse. Experts suggest buying your glasses now and keeping them in a safe place to enjoy the celestial show when April 8, 2024, rolls around.

Next Total Eclipse

If you miss it on April 8, 2024, you'll have to wait until 2045 when the next total solar eclipse passes by. And who knows if the path will be this close to Central New York again.

