2 New Dining Options Coming to Syracuse Airport

Travelers flying out of Syracuse Airport will soon have two new dining options.

A $20 million grant through the Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition is helping pay for the two new concessions.

One is a Mexican option, perfect for anyone traveling to Cancun or Cozumel. You might as well start your vacation and enjoy the local flavors before leaving.

The other is a grab-and-go bagel option, perfect for those in a hurry.

Mexican Eats & Bagels

Qdoba Mexican Eats will open in the post-security checkpoint hallway leading to Concourse A gates, conveniently located next to the Escape Lounge.

Einstein Bros Bagels will be located in a newly planned extension at the end of Concourse B.

“We are thrilled to bring a fresh and elevated dining experience to travelers at Syracuse Hancock International Airport,” said SRAA Chief Commercial Officer Jason Mehl. “Qdoba Mexican Eats and Einstein Bros. Bagels are beloved national brands, and we are confident this collaboration will not only meet – but exceed – the expectations of our passengers while expanding the food and beverage offerings here at SYR.”

Both options will be open sometime later this year.

2023 Historic Year at Syracuse Airport

2023 marked the busiest year in the airport’s history with nearly 3 million people flying out of Syracuse, making it one of the fastest-growing airports in the nation.

Syracuse Hancock International Airport has 9 airlines offering nonstop flights to 30 destinations.

