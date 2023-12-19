2 New Camping Options in New York for 2024 Season

There will be new camping options in New York for the 2024 season. Two campgrounds are reopening and reservations are already being accepted for next year.

The Beaverkill Campground in the Catskills and the Pisecos Campground in the Adirondacks have new additions and new numbers for the new year. The changes will offer more ease of use and Family Site options for larger groups to camp together.

"DEC’s Adirondack and Catskill campgrounds provide a variety of natural outdoor experiences and adventures that families and friends can enjoy together,” said Commissioner Basil Seggos.

Beaverkill Campground

Beaverkill Campground is in Roscoe, Sullivan County, along the Beaverkill River. It will have 45 campsites that are newly numbered and offer three ‘Family Sites’ added to the facility.

The site renumbering updates and outlines the open sites in numerical order because many sites were closed and unused for decades due to recurring flooding in those areas.

The new Family Sites will be able to accommodate larger groups of people, vehicles, and equipment compared to the standard campsites.

Pisecos Campground

Pisecos Campground is in Hamilton County on Piseco Lake in the southern Adirondacks. The new campground is a combination of the former Little Sand Point and Point Comfort campgrounds and has 98 campsites.

The two campgrounds were combined to create the new facility containing two camping loops - the Little Sand Point Loop and the Point Comfort Loop. The sites were consolidated and renumbered and five Family Sites were added throughout the facility.

Camping Season

The DEC operates 51 campgrounds and four day-use areas in the Adirondack and Catskill Forest Preserve. They often reach capacity every year do campers planning a trip in 2024 are encouraged to make reservations early.

The summer camping season begins in mid-May and runs through the summer, with some facilities remaining open during fall foliage and hunting season.

To make reservations, call ReserveAmerica at 1-800-456-CAMP (2267) or visit the ReserveAmerica website.

