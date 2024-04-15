2 Central New York Police Officers Shot and Killed in the Line of Duty

What started as a traffic stop ended with two Central New York police officers being killed in the line of duty.

Syracuse Police came across a suspicious vehicle on Sunday, April 14th, 2024, just after 7 PM in the area of Emerson Avenue and Hamilton Street. When the officers tried to stop the car, the driver sped off.

The officers lost the vehicle but were able to get the license plate information. The vehicle registration revealed the owner's name and home address on Darien Drive in Liverpool, New York.

Onondaga County Sheriff's Office Called In

The Onondaga County Sheriff's Officer was called in to help. Both departments sent officers to the address where they found the suspicious vehicle parked in front of the home.

Shortly after police arrived, the officers and sheriff’s deputies encountered an armed man who began to open fire. An exchange of gunfire and tragedy followed.

One Syracuse Police Officer, one Onondaga County Sheriff’s Deputy, and the armed man were all shot.

Live Saving Efforts Fail

The Onondaga County Sheriff's Department says both law enforcement officers were taken to Upstate University Hospital where doctors did everything they could to save both lives. Tragically, both officers died.

The armed man was also pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Onondaga County Sheriff's and the Syracuse Police Department shared the tragic news on social media.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the two law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty, as well as with their brothers and sisters in law enforcement who are suffering in the wake of this tragedy."

Final Goodbye

Hundreds of police officers and first responders lined the entrance to Upstate University Hospital as the bodies of the fallen officer and deputy left in procession.

Standing Together

Police departments around the state are sending thoughts and prayers to the families of the fallen officers killed in the line of duty.