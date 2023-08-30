Stay Vigilant: 19 Speed Camera Zones on New York Roads this Labor Day Weekend

Where are those speed cameras this week in New York? Here are roads where you'll find them for the week of August 28 and Labor Day Weekend, when 95 million Americans will be hitting the highway.

The radar was installed as part of legislation S.4682-B, signed in September 2022 by Governor Kathy Hochul. Where are these cameras? They move around the state each week to different construction zones in an effort to get drivers to slow down and keep workers safe. Read More: Speed Cameras Coming to NY Roads

How Speed Cameras Work

The radar cameras will pick up any speeders and capture a photo of the vehicle and the license plate. The registered owner will then be mailed either a warning or a violation. First Violation: $50 fine Second Violation: $75 fine if within an 18-month period of the first violation Third and Subsequent Violations: $100 fine if within an 18-month period of the first violation

Speed Cameras Locations for Week of August 28 in NY

8/21 - 8/30: I-86 at Exit 19, State Park Route 2 in Cattaraugus County

9/1 - 9/1: I-86 WB between Exits 58 and 59 in Chemung County

8/31 - 9/1: SR-5S from Turner St Exit to Ilion in Herkimer County

8/28 - 9/1: I-81 Tributary Perch River in Jefferson County

8/27 - 8/31: I-278 E/B At South 9th Street in Kings County

8/27 - 8/31: I-278 W/B At South 3rd Street in Kings County

8/27 - 9/8: I-390 NB between Exits 9-10 in Livingston County

8/28 - 8/31: I-190 over Power Vista Drive in Niagara County

8/30 - 8/30: SR-5/8/12 bridges over French Rd in Oneida County

8/31 - 8/31: I-84 W/B Between Exit 39 and Exit 36 in Orange County

8/27 - 8/31: I-495 E/B At Underhill Avenue in Queens County

8/27 - 8/31: I-678 S/B At 20th Avenue in Queens County

8/30 - 8/30: I-88 WB over Suits Ravine in Schenectady County

8/30 - 8/30: I-86 Near Mile Marker 143 in Steuben County

8/28- 8/31: PK 908G W/B NSP from Veteran's Hwy. to Commack Rd in Suffolk County

8/28- 9/2: PK 908M E/B Heckscher State Pkwy between NY-27 and NY-27A in Suffolk County

8/28- 8/31: I-495 WB I-495 from Exits 46 to 48 in Suffolk County

8/28- 8/31: I-495 EB I-495 from Exit 61 to 63 in Suffolk County

8/27- 9/2: I-87 NB between Exit 22 and Exit 23/Bridge over Rte 9 in Warren County

