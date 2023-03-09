17 Roads in New York That Could See 70 MPH Speed Limits

There's more support behind increasing the speed limit on a number of roads across New York State.

Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara introduced a bill to increase the maximum speed limit on certain roadways to 70 miles per hour, including the NYS Thruway. Anyone who's driven on I-90 already knows most are driving 70 or faster already.

“My bill will bring New York in line with the vast majority of other states that already have speed limits of 70 miles per hour or higher,” said Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara. “The fact is technology has changed and more people are comfortable driving at a higher speed on the highway. We have better roads and modern engineering that has made today’s cars safer and easier to drive.”

17 Roads at 70 MPH

Under Santabarbara’s bill, 17 roads around the state would see higher speed limits.

The Southern Tier expressway from east of the Town of Lowman in Chemung County, and from the Chemung interchange to state Route 26.

from east of the Town of Lowman in Chemung County, and from the Chemung interchange to state Route 26. Interstate 81 from the Pennsylvania border in Broome County to the interchange with state Route 12 in Jefferson County.

from the Pennsylvania border in Broome County to the interchange with state Route 12 in Jefferson County. The Adirondack Northway portion of I-87 from the interchange with Crescent Road in Saratoga County to the province of Quebec.

from the interchange with Crescent Road in Saratoga County to the province of Quebec. Interstate 88 from the interchange with state Route 369 in Broome County to the interchange with I-90 in Schenectady County.

from the interchange with state Route 369 in Broome County to the interchange with I-90 in Schenectady County. Interstate 390 , from the interchange with the Southern Tier Expressway in Steuben County to the interchange with I-490 in Monroe County.

, from the interchange with the Southern Tier Expressway in Steuben County to the interchange with I-490 in Monroe County. Interstate 490 from I-90 exit 45 in Ontario County to the city of Rochester in Monroe County and from I-90 exit 47 in Genesee County to the city of Rochester.

from I-90 exit 45 in Ontario County to the city of Rochester in Monroe County and from I-90 exit 47 in Genesee County to the city of Rochester. Interstate 590 from the interchange with I-390 in Monroe County, to the interchange with I-490 in Monroe County.

from the interchange with I-390 in Monroe County, to the interchange with I-490 in Monroe County. Route 17 from the interchange with state Route 394 to the Pennsylvania border.

from the interchange with state Route 394 to the Pennsylvania border. Interstate 481 from the southerly interchange with I-81 in Onondaga County to the northerly interchange with I-81 in Onondaga County.

from the southerly interchange with I-81 in Onondaga County to the northerly interchange with I-81 in Onondaga County. State Route 481 from the northerly interchange with I-81 in Onondaga County to the City of Fulton in Oswego County.

from the northerly interchange with I-81 in Onondaga County to the City of Fulton in Oswego County. Interstate 90 from exit 8 in Rensselaer County to the interchange with the Berkshire section of The Governor Thomas E. Dewey Thruway.

from exit 8 in Rensselaer County to the interchange with the Berkshire section of The Governor Thomas E. Dewey Thruway. Interstate 690 , from the City of Syracuse and the Town of Geddes to the interchange with the New York State Thruway.

, from the City of Syracuse and the Town of Geddes to the interchange with the New York State Thruway. State Route 690 , from the interchange with the Thruway to its intersection with state Route 48 in the Town of Lysander.

, from the interchange with the Thruway to its intersection with state Route 48 in the Town of Lysander. State Route 695 , from the interchange with I-690, approximately 2.3 miles to the interchange with state Route 5.

, from the interchange with I-690, approximately 2.3 miles to the interchange with state Route 5. State Route 5 from the interchange with state Route 695 approximately 5 miles to the interchange with state Route 174 in the Town of Camillus.

from the interchange with state Route 695 approximately 5 miles to the interchange with state Route 174 in the Town of Camillus. Route 531 from the interchange with I-490 in Monroe County to the interchange with Route 36 in Monroe County.

from the interchange with I-490 in Monroe County to the interchange with Route 36 in Monroe County. U.S. Route 219, from the interchange with Armor Duells Road in the Town of Orchard Park to the interchange with state Route 39 in the Town of Concord.

Santabarbara isn't the only politician looking to increase driving speeds on New York roads. There's another bill sponsored by Senator Thomas F. O'Mara that supports a new 70 mph speed limit.

The majority of States across our Country have State speed limits that exceed 65 MPH. New York has failed to keep up with the rest of the County by not adopting a more efficient speed limit. This bill would correct this inefficacy by allowing for a 70 MPH speed limit where appropriate.

States with 70 MPH Speed Limits

New York is among 8 states where it's only 65 MPH. There are a number of states throughout the country with higher speed limits according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

75 MPH States

There are more than a dozen states with speed limits of 75 mph.

Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Maine, Michigan, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Utah, Wyoming

80 MPH Speed Limits

A handful of states even have speed limits as high as 80 mph.

Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Wyoming, and Utah.

Speed Limit 80, eighty, miles per hour. MPH sign in Nevada or Utah. gchapel/Think Stock loading...

85 in Texas

Then there's Texas where you can drive up to 85 mph depending on the road you're traveling on.

