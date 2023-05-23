13 Plants & Herbs to Chase Away All Types of Bugs & Insects

Want to keep the bugs out of your garden and stop the insects from taking a bite out of your backyard fun this season? There are several different kinds of plants and herbs that can help with that.

Fresh herbs are not only great for making your meals taste so much better, but they also help chase the bugs away too. Basil, mint, and lemon grass are said to repel mosquitoes. You may want a small garden by your backyard patio if you spend a lot of time in the summer outdoors. Rosemary may help with fleas and ticks.

Lavender is great for getting rid of a number of bugs including fleas, moths, and flies. Forget the strawberry fields, try planting lavender fields forever.

Mums, marigolds, and petunias can add a little color to the inside and outside of your home. They can also repel beetles, ticks, and mosquitos.

If you want to stop the bug from getting into your garden this year, you may want to consider adding some of these 13 plants and herbs. If you want to stop the bigger animals like deer, rabbits, and bears from eating your fresh fruits and vegetables, you may need to build a fence.

