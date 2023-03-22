10 of the Most Instagram Worthy Cities in New York

The beauty of Mother Nature can be found all across New York State. But where are the 10 most Instagram-worthy places?

The experts at AirportParkingReservations.com analyzed thousands of social media and google searches to determine which New York cities are the most photogenic. Here are the Top 10.

New York City - 33,967,763

It comes as no surprise New York City is the most photogenic city in the state. First off, there are more people that not only live there but come to visit every single day. Plus, there are lots of things to photograph. From the Statue of Liberty, Times Square, Central Park, and everything in between, there is something to capture at every turn.

Purple New York City sunset Ultima_Gaina loading...

Rochester - 1,833,254

Rochester, New York is the fourth most populous city in the state. It's home to the birth of Kodak, Xerox, Ragu, Wegmans, and many others. It's also known for its culture. From the annual Jazz and Lilac Festivals to the National Museum of Play, there's something to see and do.

Syracuse - 1,709,653

Syracuse is just behind Rochester in population and most photogenic city in the state. The University campus provides a beautiful backdrop for photographers. Central Square is not a bad place to shoot either, especially at Christmas time.

Credit - Jody Grenier Credit - Jody Grenier loading...

Albany - 1,209,092

The capital city of New York is known for its architecture, culture, and rich history that draws photographers from all over the state.

Sean Pavone/Think Stock Sean Pavone/Think Stock loading...

Yonkers - 788,840

Yonkers is the third largest city in the state which sits along the Hudson River, providing plenty of photo ops.

Buffalo - 276,011

Buffalo is second only to the Big Apple when it comes to population but the city is not as photogenic. Don't tell the Bills Mafia.

Miklmar Miklmar loading...

Brookhaven - 233,159

Brookhaven is located 50 miles from Manhattan and is home to a number of resort communities. Tourists flock to the city that saw a boom in population after the war.

Oyster Bay - 202,888

Oyster Bay is the only town in Nassau County to extend from the North Shore to the South Shore of Long Island. It's also where former US President Theodore Roosevelt use to call home.

Hempstead - 131,965

Hempstead is the largest of the three towns in Nassau County and is the most populous municipality in the New York metropolitan area outside of the Big Apple. It's also home to Jones Beach State Park, the most populous beach on the East coast.

Islip - 106,650

Islip, located on the south shore of Long Island is on the National Register of Historic Places.

Missing Photogenic Places

New York has a number of places photographers flock to. But there are some places we feel are missing from the top 10.

Adirondacks

The Adirondacks is not only home to the perfect place for nature photos it's also a great spot to catch the Northern Lights as many photographers have done over the years.

Credit - Shane Muckey Credit - Shane Muckey loading...

Finger Lakes

The Finger Lakes provide plenty of places to capture the beauty of Mother Nature including Taughannock Falls State Park, home to the largest waterfall in the Northeast.

Credit - NYS Parks Dept Credit - NYS Parks Dept loading...

Thousand Islands

Let's not forget the Thousand Islands region. There are lots of cities, towns, and villages on the Canadian border where photographers can capture that perfect moment.

Credit- Johnny Truesdell - River Artist Credit- Johnny Truesdell - River Artist loading...

There is so much beauty anywhere you look in New York State. It may even be found in your own backyard. You just have to look for it.

