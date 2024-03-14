Big Frog Concert Series: Nashville Comes To Utica For 10 Days Of Live Music

There's more than just great hockey coming to town for the Women’s World Championship at the Adirondack Bank Center. There's over a week of live music too. And most of it is free!

10 Olympic Teams with the best hockey players from around the world will be competing for the gold medal at the Adirondack Bank Center from April 3rd to 14th. 10 days of live music with the Big Frog 104 Concert Series is also coming to the Subaru World Championship Village.

Credit - Adirondack Bank Center Credit - Adirondack Bank Center loading...

Ferris Wheel, Biergarten, Live Music

Auditorium Drive and Whitesboro Street will be transformed into an Olympic-style village with a Ferris Wheel, Biergarten, games, and food. Live music before every game of the Women’s World Championship will be held at the former Tony's Audilicious.

Credit - Adirondack Bank Center Credit - Adirondack Bank Center loading...

Big Frog Concert Series at Subaru World Championship Village

All of the shows will be free except for Dylan Marlowe and another entertainer out of Nashville who will be announced on Monday, March 18. Tickets for those two acts will be $20 tickets and proceeds will go to the Save of the Day Foundation.

Wednesday, April 3

TBA at 5 PM ($20)

DJ Ease One at 9 PM

Thursday, April 4

Showtime the Band at 4 PM

DJ Oh Kane at 9 PM

Friday, April 5

Alan Carl at 5 PM

Last Left at 9 PM

Saturday, April 6

Andrew Jannakos at 5 PM

Yellow Dog at 9 PM

Sunday, April 7

Tom Nitti at 4 PM

Monday, April 8

Jake Maurer Band at 5 PM

Showtime the Band at 9 PM

Tuesday, April 9

Dusty Puppies at 4 PM

Thursday, April 11

Last Left at 4 PM

DJ Oh Kane at PM

Saturday, April 13

Shawn Smith at 12 PM

Sunday, April 14

Dylan Marlowe at 3 PM ($20)

Credit - Adirondack Bank Center Credit - Adirondack Bank Center loading...

Hockey & Nashville Concert Tickets

Tickets to Dylan Marlowe, the act to be announced and the women's world championship can be purchased at empirestatetix.com.

Learn more at adkbankcenter.com.