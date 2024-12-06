The ‘Sneaky Change’ That has Verizon Customers Lashing Out Online

The largest cell provider in the U.S. is hearing it from customers on social media after a recent increase in fees tacked on to monthly bills.

What Verizon Customers Should Know About New Fees

Most of the uproar stemmed from a Reddit post that warned Verizon customers of a possible increase in their monthly bills.

"I just looked at the online PDF of my current bill, and was met with a note that the Verizon fee is going up again," the Reddit post reads. The increase noted by the Reddit user showed voice lines being changed $3.50 and data lines carrying a charge of $1.60 per line.

The post blew up with comments leading to various media outlets jumping on the store.

"The phone carrier made a sneaky change that has frustrated some of its customers," TheStreet.com wrote about the fee increase.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

What Customers Are Saying About The Fee On Social Media

Most of the Reddit comments expressed frustration over Verizon's increasing fees.

"The freaking admin fee. As it it weren't an abusive and fraudulent fee to begin with," Reddit user Lizdance40 wrote.

Others lamented about the hassle of switching phone providers.

"I should've left Verizon instead of getting a new phone with them," Redditor Fun-Parfait3581 commented. "I'm gonna save up and pay my phone off and leave Verizon.

How Much Verizon's Fees Are Really Going Up

In a statement released to The Street, Verizon said the fee being called out is known as the Administrative and Telco Recovery Charge. The change, which will begin Dec. 18, will only affect mobile voice and data customers.

READ MORE: Facebook Limiting Uploads Of Some Photos Featuring People From These States

Being frustrated by increasing fees is understandable, especially when so many services are doing at the same time. But this increase from Verizon isn't exactly astronomical when you look at per line costs

The fee will increase by $.20 per line once it goes into effect in the coming days. That isn't a huge hit per month if you have one line. Of course, the story is a little different if you have multiple lines for your family members or your business.

QUIZ: Can you identify 50 famous companies by their logos? How well do you know the logos of 50 of the world's most famous companies? Keep scrolling to see if you can guess which icon belongs to which brand.