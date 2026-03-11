Taco Bell is betting on edible sauce packets and Mountain Dew Baja Midnight Pie to generate buzz for the chain's planned menu additions for 2026.

The menu items were announced during Taco Bell's Live Mas Live 2026 event on Tuesday (March 10).

Odd Additions Generate Buzz For New Taco Bell Items

Chain restaurants, especially those in the fast food arena, continue to drop imaginative menu items that are primed to go viral. There's a certain curiosity that comes about when you promise something called an "edible sauce packet."

Taco Bell press photo Taco Bell press photo loading...

That was one of several head-scratching offerings Taco Bell announced this week as part of its now annual menu rollout.

Alongside the edible sauce pouch was the introduction of the Mountain Dew Baja Midnight Pie. This joins the Mountain Dew Baja Blast Pie that was announced as a limited-time offering in 2025.

Fresh Takes On Taco Bell Standards

Not all of the upcoming menu items announced this week trended toward the bizarre. There were also plenty of fresh takes on Taco Bell staples.

A chicken version of the Mexican Pizza, topped with jalapeno citrus salsa, is coming this year. So is a mini taco salad that contains Flamin' Hot Fritos corn chips.

Taco Bell press photo Taco Bell press photo loading...

From a pie inspired by a soda flavor to something called a "Cheesy G Sider," here is everything coming to Taco Bell's menu announced so far for 2026.

Every New Menu Item Coming to Taco Bell in 2026 Taco Bell is betting on edible sauce packets and Mountain Dew Baja Midnight Pie to generate buzz for the chain's planned menu additions for 2026. Here's what the chain has planned for the year. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll