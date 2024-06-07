Summer Shocker: Gas Price Surge Coming for Unfortunate Drivers in These States

Some drivers may be staying closer to home this summer as gas prices are set to skyrocket in multiple states.

Summer Gas Price Outlook

A recent report from transportation blog Transport Topics examined the forecast for gas prices in all 50 states. While residents in many states are in the clear, there are at least five states that are going to feel the pain of rising prices at the pump.

Coming into the summer months, gas prices had already been on the rise throughout the U.S. The average price for a gallon of gas in May was around $3.62, up 3 cents from the previous month.

Those extra three pennies per gallon add up overtime. The national average for a gallon of gas has already increased 55 cents throughout the first six months of 2024.

States That Will Be Hit The Hardest

Some drivers expect to pay more for gas during the summer as they hit the road more often once the weather warms up.

In at least five states, there will be an additional price hike at the pump as fuel tax increases kick-in on July 1.

Transport Topics noted fuel tax increases are set to take effect in:

California

Illinois

Indiana

Missouri

Virginia

Of those five states, California and Illinois will end up paying the most in additional fuel tax starting July 1. California's gas tax jumps to 59.6 cents while Illinois rounds out at 54.5 cents.

For comparison, Indiana's tax on gasoline will move to 35 cents per gallon. That could likely mean some creative planning for Illinois residents living along the Indiana border who want to save some cash at the pump.

