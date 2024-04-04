Have you chosen your solar eclipse fit? If not, you might want to check your closet for two specific colors.

What You Should Know About The Upcoming Solar Eclipse

In case you somehow missed this news, many in the U.S. will be able to see a rather rare occurrence in the sky on April 8. A total solar eclipse will be visible over parts of the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

At the very least, a partial eclipse will be visible in all 48 contiguous states.

The path of totality (total eclipse of the sun) will begin on Mexico's Pacific coast a little after 11 a.m. local time on April 8. The path will then continue over parts of Texas, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, New York and Maine.

The U.S. won't get another eclipse of any kind until April 20, 2042. The next total solar eclipse is set August 12, 2045.

So, yeah, you better have a plan for viewing this thing because you're not getting another chance for a while. That means having the right glasses for viewing the solar eclipse and the perfect outfit.

Best Colors To Wear During Solar Eclipse

You might be someone who would only wear red and green together during the Christmas season, but scientists say you should break out that festive attire for the solar eclipse.

According to a report from IFLScience.com, the color red should become "dark and muted" during the solar eclipse. This will likely be amplified if you're viewing within the path of totality where there will be a few minutes of darkness.

man using glasses to look at solar eclipse

While red tones will darken during the eclipse, shades of green will do the exact opposite. The website says green will "stay vibrant."

"The sudden change will be quite striking, so it is worth engineering the presence of those colors around you," IFLScience.com says.

Besides looking for reds and greens on your clothing, scoping out locations with brightly colored Spring flowers also may be an option.

