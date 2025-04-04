App Actually Lets You Rent a Private Yard for Your Dog to Run Wild

Why should humans only have access to AirBnB and other short-term rental options?

Dogs can now get their own temporary accommodations for the day or maybe even just for a few hours.

How To Rent A Yard For Your Dog

Not every dog is lucky enough to have a patch of grass to sniff (or do other things dogs do) nearby. That's one of the reasons behind the creation of Sniffspot.

The app-based service says you can "rent safe and private dog parks hosted by locals." Think of it as something like AirBnB, but your dog isn't spending the night.

Screenshot of Sniffspot app Sniffspot loading...

Some yards are only $4 an hour while larger properties might be closer to $30 an hour for your dog to come and play.

Sniffspot's app shows photos of each property along with a description of the property. You'll know if other dogs will be there or even if there is a pool for your dog to play in.

There's even a few listings on there for private walking trails and even indoor dog parks if you'd prefer to be out of the elements.

What You Should Know Before Using Sniffspot

While Sniffspot can be a great option for you pup to get some much-needed exercise there are a few aspects of the service you need to know.

Not every yard is surrounded by a fence.

If you're planning to let your dog run wild while you catch up on your email, you might want to make sure there is a fence on the property. The "private dog park" listings do not if there is a fence and if there are any holes or openings you need to be aware of.

Dog in a Sniffspot yard Christie B. via Sniffspot loading...

There's a good chance it will be someone's backyard.

The phrase "private dog park" is more of a clever marketing slogan than reality in some areas. Many of the listings for my city were simply someone's backyard or a field connected to their property. Some of them do offer fun options such as seating areas or a special dish for your thirsty pup.

Dog dish in a Sniffspot yard Shelly Bozarth via Sniffspot loading...

Make sure the owner's dogs are locked up

In some cases, you may be going to someone's house who also owns dogs. The owner should know you're coming and have their dogs locked in the house. But you might want to make sure that's the case before walking up to the gate with your doggo.