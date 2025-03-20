Beloved Retro Soda Makes Major Comeback, But Does it Taste the Same?
A soda that has been missing from store shelves for 15 years is making a roaring comeback.
Pepsi's Answer To Sprite
What was once seen as an alternative to Coca-Cola's popular Sprite is now back, but with an interesting twist.
Pepsi released Slice in the 1980s to compete in the marketplace with Coke's lemon-lime soda. As All Recipes notes, Pepsi's main selling point for Slice was that it had "real fruit juice."
"Slices's 10 percent real juice gave it a 'healthier' image and a variety of unique flavors, including orange, strawberry, pineapple, fruit punch and grape," the website reports.
Unfortunately for Slice fan, the soda was discontinued in the mid-2000s as Pepsi started to push Sierra Mist, which was later replaced by Starry.
Slice Is Back, But Not From Pepsi
Nearly 15 years later, Slice has returned to store shelves. This time, however, Pepsi has nothing to do with the soda.
Suja Life has been primarily known for its organic juices, but it is now trying to takeover the alternative soda market by selling Slice.
READ MORE: You Probably Don't Know The Odd Meaning Behind Pepsi's Name
The revamped brand is now being touted as containing pre-, pro- and postbiotics. Suja Life is calling this new version of Slice a "healthy soda."
Slice's comeback also involves several flavor options including"
- Ginger ale
- Lemon lime
- Classic cola
- Orange
- Grapefruit spritz
- Strawberry
- Grape
Soda fans have already reported seeing the new Slice on shelves at Costco. Suja Life also has the soda out in multiple grocery chains throughout the U.S. including Albertson's, Safeway, H-E-B, Hy-Vee and Jewel-Osco.
18 Drinks That Were Sadly Discontinued In 2024
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll
15 Fast Food Sauces We Loved Before They Disappeared
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll